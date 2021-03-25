Automatic voter registration, Undi18 set to be implemented after Sept 1, 2022 – EC

KUALA LUMPUR, (March 25): The automatic voter registration and Undi18 (lowering of voting age to 18) can only be implemented after Sept 1, 2022 due to various constraints and issues, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said the EC was taking a realistic approach to the current development and situation in the country, which is generally still under the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This has directly affected the planning and preparation of the EC… after reviewing the various constraints, it is expected that it could be implemented after that date,” he said in a statement today.

He said the EC was committed to implementing the automatic voter registration and Undi18 that was passed in Parliament for the 15th General Election in 2023 in accordance with Article 5(3) of the Federal Constitution.

He said preparations towards its implementation was ongoing and this included system development, data review and coordination, follow-up engagement programmes with government agencies, political parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as other related preparations.

Abdul Ghani said that based on the latest EC record, there are 5.6 million Malaysians aged 18 years and above and, of the total, only 1.2 million are aged between 18 and 20.

“A total of 4.4 million are aged 21 and above and eligible to vote but have yet to register.

“The EC urges all Malaysians aged 21 and above to immediately register as voters either via online at mysprdaftar.spr.gov.my or go to any state electoral offices or the nearest post office,” he said.

He said the EC would launch a system to check pre-registrations automatically through the EC portal from August so as to allow 5.6 million people to check and verify their details.

“The EC is also preparing an interim report regarding the automatic voter registration and Undi18 and it is expected to be out in September,” he said. – Bernama