Beluru turns yellow after recording 5 new Covid-19 cases over past 2 weeks

KUCHING (March 25): Beluru district has been classified as a yellow zone from green after recording five new Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee, in a statement today, said all of the new cases detected in Beluru were from close contact screening.

Beluru joined 15 other yellow zone districts, namely Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Saratok and Sebauh.

All of the yellow zone districts recorded a total of 88 local infections in the past two weeks, said SDMC.

Meanwhile 12 districts maintained their red zone status namely Samarahan, Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, with a total of 2,564 local infections recorded in the past 14 days.

Tanjung Manis, Subis and Sarikei remained as orange zones with a total of 73 local infections over the same period of time.

The remaining nine green zone districts were Asajaya, Marudi, Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, SDMC also revealed that the police have issued one compound in Kuching in the last 24 hours for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Over the same period, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing through the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) also issued one compound.