Bomba men make detour to ferry SJK Sing Ming pupils across flood

SARIKEI (March 24): Teachers of SJK Sing Ming at Jalan Kim San here had to seek the assistance of firemen today to carry pupils to the main road as the access road from the school was inundated by flood water.

The access road was under about two ft (0.6m) of water at around noon today, preventing parents from reaching the school to fetch their children, Sarikei Fire and Rescue Service Department (Bomba) Chief, Mahmudin Narudin said.

“While my men were monitoring the flood situation in the area, the teachers called out to them for help to send the pupils to the main road where their parents waited to fetch them,” Mahmudin said.

His men helped to carry 22 primary 1 to 6 pupils to the main road.

After completing the task at 12.21pm, Mahmudin said they proceeded to other flood prone areas in Sare to monitor the situation.