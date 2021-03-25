Covid: 1,268 new cases, two fatalities — Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,268 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities over the last 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said over the same period, 1,083 recovered cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 320,925 so far, while the death toll stood at 1,246 cases.

With the latest figures, Malaysia has now recorded a total of 336,808 Covid-19 cases, of which 14,637 are active.

“Of the new cases, 1,263 were local transmissions involving 946 Malaysians and 317 foreigners while five more were import cases,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Also, 161 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, 73 of whom require respiratory aid, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the deaths involved two men aged 43 and 77 with a history of chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, Selangor continued to record the highest number of new infections with 490 cases, followed by Sarawak (141) and Johor (135).

Penang reported 99 cases, Negeri Sembilan (59), Kuala Lumpur (53), Melaka (52),

Kedah and Kelantan 49 each, Sabah (45), Pahang (43), Perak (42), Putrajaya (six), Terengganu (four) while Labuan recorded one case.

Four new clusters were identified yesterday, involving two related to the workplace, one from the community and one more a high-risk group cluster, he said.

He said the workplace clusters were Jalan Wawasan Dua in Johor and Industri Permata Dua in Negeri Sembilan, the community cluster was identified as Jalan Alam in Selangor while Chupak in Sarawak was named as the high-risk group cluster. — Bernama