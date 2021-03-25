Covid: 1,360 new cases, two fatalities reported today – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): A total of 1,360 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said there were also 1,491 recoveries during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 322,416 while the death toll stood at 1,248 and the number of active cases was at 14,504.

“Of the new cases today, 1,359 were local transmissions involving 1,086 Malaysians and 273 foreigners while one was an imported case,” he tweeted today.

He added that 157 patients are being treated in the intensive care units, with 72 requiring ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily cases, with 356, followed by Sarawak (308), Johor (129) and Penang (113).

Dr Noor Hisham said that the two fatalities reported today involved an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman, both Malaysians, with a history of chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, he also announced that eight new clusters were detected involving seven workplaces and one community.

The workplace clusters are in Persiaran Maktab in Selangor; Bandar Sri (Kuala Lumpur); Paloh Rambai (Kelantan); Perusahaan LPK (Kedah); Merinding (Labuan); Putra Satu (Putrajaya) and Tenegang (Sabah); while the community cluster is in Siasai Tamu, Sabah. – Bernama