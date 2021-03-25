Covid-19: 9 out of 31 clusters in Sarawak record increase in new cases – SDMC

KUCHING (March 25): A total of 31 Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state with nine recording an increase in the number of positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its daily Covid-19 statement that the Chupak Cluster in Serian recorded the highest increase with 47 new cases registered today.

This is followed by the Tanjung Genting Cluster in Meradong with 44, Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu (36), Kiba Cluster in Sibu (10), Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri (8), Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu (6), Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong (4), Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching (2), and Jalan Kampung Hilir Clouster in Sibu (1).

A total of 22 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded.