Covid-19: Sarawak’s death toll rises to 101 as new cases breach 300 today

KUCHING (Mar 25): Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 101 today with two more deaths in Sibu as the state recorded 308 new cases for the day, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The 100th Covid-19 fatality in the state was a 72-year old woman who died yesterday. She was treated at the Sibu Hospital after she was tested positive for the virus on February 28.

She had symptoms of the virus and suffered from comorbidities, namely, hypertension, diabetes and asthma, the SDMC said in its Covid-19 update.

Sarawak’s latest Covid-19 death was an 88-year-old man who was also admitted at Sibu Hospital after he tested positive as he was a close contact of a confirmed case.

The man, who died today, also had comorbidities, namely, hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The spike in new cases today was largely contributed by Serian’s Chupak Cluster and Bintulu’s close contact screening.

Serian topped the list with a total of 66 new cases today followed by Bintulu (60), Sibu 58, followed by Meradong (46), Miri (40), Kuching (11), Samarahan (8), Beluru (5), Betong (4), Kapit (3), Bukit Mabong (2), Julau (2), Sri Aman (2) and Sebauh (1).

