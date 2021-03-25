Duo get RM10,000 fine each for drink-driving

KOTA KINABALU: Two men received hefty fine of RM10,000, in default, two months’ jail plus one day’s jail each by the Traffic Court here today for separate charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Apart from the sentences, magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun also ordered that the driving licenses of both Albert Baba, 44 and Chin Siau Ho, 45, be suspended for two years each.

The two accused persons were arrested for committing the offences at Jalan Penampang and Jalan Bundusan on December 23 and 31, 2020 respectively.

They were convicted under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act (Act 333/87) (Amended 2020).

The offence carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to RM30,000 and losing qualification to hold or to get driving license of not less than two years from date of conviction.