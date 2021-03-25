Duo who stayed in hotels arrested over string of thefts

PENAMPANG: Two theft suspects who have been spending their ‘earnings’ by staying in hotels since early this year, have finally been arrested by police early this week.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the suspects, aged 13 and 31, were arrested around 9 am at a shopping complex in Kota Kinabalu on Monday, March 22.

Police investigation found that the duo would steal money from sundry shops, restaurants and other premises before squandering it.

“The suspects, also known as Gang Taufiq, spent the ‘stolen money’ by treating themselves with good food and nice items as well as staying in hotels.

“They have committed eight similar cases since early this year, targeting premises around Bundusan and Beverly Hills areas here in Penampang,” Haris told a press conference during the 214th Police Day celebration at the Penampang police headquarters today.

The suspects, who have no criminal record and have tested negative for drug abuse, have been remanded for four days to facilitate police investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for lurking house trespass or housebreaking in order to commit an offence.