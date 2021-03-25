Enhance capability of PDRM personnel to face modern threats – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) should empower the capability of its personnel in mastering the laws of the country apart from equipping the force with sophisticated assets, gadgets and arms in the effort to move forward in future to face modern challenges and threats which are getting more demanding.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PDRM should step up the participation of its personnel and officers in training, courses or conferences organised in the country as well as abroad to acquire more global and latest exposure and sharing.

“The international level strategic collaboration and cooperation forged by PDRM so far has enabled the national security forces to keep abreast with security forces of other countries such as Scotland Yard, Royal Military Police United Kingdom and Hong Kong Police Force,” he said.

He said when delivery a message in conjunction with the 214th Police Day at Police Training Centre (Pulapol) parade ground here today. Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The Prime Minister said to build a strong law enforcing force with integrity, the values of discipline and integrity should be emphasised in building the character of members of PDRM.

Apart from that, he said to improve the performance of the force, all PDRM personnel should have a sense of belonging to the force and feeling of responsibility in shouldering the trust.

Commenting further, Muhyiddin said PDRM having attained 214 years of service, has succeeded in adapting very well through several transformations and innovations from time to time to ensure it stays relevant over time.

However, the Prime Minister believed there is still room of empowerment for PDRM to raise its level of professionalism and preparedness in shouldering the trust.

“InsyaAllah, with sincere intention and team cooperation, I am confident and believe the capability of PDRM in preserving the country’s sovereignty and peace will continue to improve as well as its good name among Malaysians,” he said.

He said the government has always been looking after the needs of PDRM to boost its capability despite incurring additional cost to the government and would consider if there is a need for allocation to equip the force further.

As an example, Muhyiddin said the government has agreed to extend the RM500 payment to all serving and retired recipients of the National Warriors Service Medal (PJPN) to face the current challenging economic situation.

He said the payment would benefit more than 80,000 PJPN recipients including 40,000 recipients who have retired.

In this regard, Muhyiddin also called on all parties to cooperate with PDRM to eradicate efforts and actions of elements attempting to threaten the sovereignty and public order.

Nonetheless, he said the task of guarding peace in the country should not solely rest on the shoulders of security forces such as PDRM. – Bernama