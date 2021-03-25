LDP eyes ‘comeback’

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which quit Barisan Nasional (BN) after the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018, is contemplating its return to mainstream politics in light of the shift in political landscape.

When asked whether the party will join the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin said he would let nature takes its course.

Chin said he has not met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but he has met PN leaders for preliminary talks.

“We are still on good terms with our friends in PN or Umno because we were all in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the past.

“It is nothing unusual for us to meet and talk about politics.”

Chin said he would not eliminate the possibility of LDP joining PN, but he would let things happen naturally.

On the reason LDP contemplated joining the PN alliance, he said it was due to the shift in the political landscape.

Frankly, Chin said he admired Muhyiddin’s leadership and his way of governing the country, coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and strategies for reviving the economy.

“Many who criticize Muhyiddin are perhaps unclear about the political situation.

“Umno was the one who proposed Muhyiddin as Prime Minister, so why keep pushing for a snap general election?”

He said imposing a state of emergency in Malaysia was aimed at tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and allowed the economy to recover.

He warned that holding an election before the pandemic was over could trigger a massive wave of infection that might cause serious damage to our economy.

“We cannot afford another wave of infection.

“We should focus on combating the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Chin reminded that the country’s economy continued to grow amid a state of emergency in the country resulting from the May 13 racial riot in 1969.

“Not having parliament sitting should not be an issue.”

On another note, Chin said LDP was currently focused on its upcoming elections that would take place at the divisional level from May to August and the central level at the end of 2021.

He said the party would make way for younger members to helm most of its 30 divisions.

For himself, Chin said he would continue to lead LDP as party president but he would relinquish his post as Api-Api division chairman to pave way for younger leaders.