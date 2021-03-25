MDMC launches four promotional videos on Covid-19 vaccination programme

MIRI (March 25): The Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) launched four promotional videos on Covid-19 vaccination programme this morning.

The launching ceremony was held right after MDMC’s meeting at the Resident Office here.

According to acting Miri Resident and MDMC chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, the videos were produced in four languages namely English, Bahasa Melayu, Chinese and Iban.

The videos featured well known individuals who were synonym to Miri city namely minister in-charge of MDMC and Minister of Transport, Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Miri Hospital U56 consultant physician and specialist Dato Dr Fam Tem Lom; former Miri Medical Officer, Dr. Faizul Mansoor as well as former national sprinter Watson Nyambek.

“These videos were launched to send messages and provide information to the local community in Miri, on the importance of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination,” said Abdul Aziz in a press statement today.

He added that the vaccination would be rolled out to the general public in the second and third phase of the immunisation programmes which would commence in April.

In view of this, MDMC urged members of the public to register themselves for vaccination via MySejahtera application or any other methods provided by the authorities, to avoid from being left behind in the immunisation programme.

Meanwhile, MDMC also reminded the public here to adhere to all the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in effort to keep themselves as well as those around them safe.