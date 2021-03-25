New groups to be added to second phase Covid-19 vaccination

SHAH ALAM (March 25): Several new groups of recipients for the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination will be announced on Monday, said Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin

Khairy who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said several new groups categorised as economic frontliners and other groups would be added as vaccine recipients in the second phase after it was agreed at the Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee level.

He said the matter was allowed as registration for the second phase was not full (at achieving target) so the committee decided to give priority to other categories.

“But I wish to stress here that senior citizens and high risk groups with chronic diseases and disabilities are still being given priority in the second phase,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after paying a courtesy call on Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shariat at the State Secretariat building here today.

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be carried out from April to August 2021.

Khairy said the government would also be adding more vaccination centres in phase two and three to expedite the process.

“It also depends on the delivery of vaccine from abroad so that when we have received more vaccine doses, we would be able to step up vaccination which would need bigger vaccination centres,” he said.

In this regard, he said dispensing vaccine would be extended to certain industrial areas especially in factories in Selangor which have many workers.

“We will list the factories and will cooperate with the companies concerned to implement vaccination at the factories or worker hostels so that they do not need to come out to any vaccination centres involving members of the public,” he said.

Khairy said Selangor is the state with the highest registration for Covid-19 vaccine.

“In terms of the ratio of registration to the targeted population, the national level is at 26.9 per cent while Selangor reached almost 40 per cent and it showed the high level of awareness in the state,” he said.

He said cooperation with the state government would continue to encourage more registration including

making house visits and opening counters at public places.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said Selangor has so far carried out dispensing vaccine to more than 83 per cent recipients under first phase of vaccination for the first dose.

“We have about 4,000 more first dose recipients to go and it maybe completed in April,” he said. – Bernama