Organised beggars warned to stop activity

TAWAU: Those who organized beggars to beg in public were warned to stop the activity as action will be taken during the integrated operation that will be conducted soon.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas advised people who organized begging and beggars to stop their activity immediately or face action.

He said police have received information that there are people who organized these activities by sending the beggars and fetching them back.

“A vehicle sending and fetching back these beggars has been detected,” he said.

Peter said their activities could fail the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and various methods with appropriate action will be used during the integrated operation.

He said the public are worried these beggars will become agents to spread Covid-19 again after all the efforts to flatten the curve.

He added the beggars were questioned by police before and most of them are ‘palauh’.