‘PSB a local platform for change for Sarawakians’

MIRI: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh says his party is an alternative for Sarawakians who want changes for the better that could not be brought about by opposition parties from Peninsular Malaysia.

“We have PSB, a different platform, a different party for them to choose. If they are unhappy where do they go, do they support DAP (Democratic Action Party) which is Semenanjung party and of course you know how Semenanjung DAP behave nowadays.

“You look at SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) they are linked to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), linked to Umno, linked to PAS (Parti Islam SeMalaysia). Do they have a say in determining the state’s policy? Do they have the say in the formulation of the policy?

“We as a Sarawak-based multiracial party, we are going to contest in 60 or 70 or more seats in Sarawak in the next election, representing all the communities. We are the alternative choice for the people of Sarawak,” he said in his address at the launching of PSB Northern Region Taskforce at PSB Senadin’s office yesterday.

According to Wong, he resigned from the state cabinet in August 2019 to set PSB free and detached from GPS.

“I felt there would be no future in PSB if we were to stay put with GPS, so I decided to quit to make PSB a local-based independent multiracial party. This is so that leaders and people of all races can join PSB as well as rally behind PSB to form a formidable force to bring about changes,” he said.

Touching on the northern region taskforce, Wong said its main objective is to address problems faced by the urban community here, particular the Chinese community, and find solutions for them.

“This taskforce comprises professionals from multiple disciplines to carry out in-depth studies on all issues faced by the people in this urban area, particularly the Chinese community.

“In the process, we will propose solutions on any shortcoming and inadequacy of the urban problems and issues

“I hope the Miri taskforce can organise a series of town hall sessions, dialogues or others. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they may not have been able to hold gatherings but they may have sessions through Zoom meetings and so on, where members of the public can be invited to air their views and concerns,” he said.

He added that the taskforce is also working and helping those whose lives had been badly affected by the pandemic.

“We are deeply concerned with the Covid-19 situation. We are a party not like others that shout at the top of their voice every day, bring issues to the press and all that.

“We prefer to look at the problem objectively, solving problems brought about by Covid-19, in a low-key manner.

“We are helping people in lockdown areas, particularly in longhouses, by delivering essential food items to them. We do it for the sake of the people, as we know how difficult this trying time could be for them.”

Wong added that the party’s headquarters is also working on how to solve some of the economic issues and finding ways to save the economy as well as to bring back job opportunities post-Covid-19.

“In other words, we will be there to save lives, save livelihoods, save job opportunities, business and enterprises and to revive the economy as soon as possible. We have a long-term planning.

“There are people in the interior now who find it difficult to have food on their table every day. So we have to make sure that none of our people in Sarawak will suffer from the aftereffect of this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony yesterday were PSB women chief Suzanne Lee, PSB Senadin branch chairman Keith Chin, PSB Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai and Steve Teo Jia Jun – the personal assistant to Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.