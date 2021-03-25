Ramadan bazaars allowed to operate from April 12 to May 12 – SDMC

KUCHING (March 25): Ramadan bazaars are allowed to operate this coming Ramadan after it was cancelled last year due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the Ramadan bazaars are allowed to operate from April 12 to May 12 under strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Before the operations can commence, premises which are holding the Ramadan bazaars are required to obtain approval from their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee,” it said in a statement.

It also said that all workers and operators of the bazaars must undergo the Covid-19 RT-PCR swab test and produce a negative result before they are allowed to operate.

“Periodic inspections will be carried out to ensure that SOPs are always complied with,” said the committee.

It said the SOPs can be obtained from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing website at http://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my