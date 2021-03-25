Records of more than two million individuals linked to crimes have been updated – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): The records of more than two million individuals linked to various crimes have been updated, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said, previously, the records of these individuals could not be updated in the agency’s data system due to several constraints including information filling system glitch and technical problems.

“It is further compounded by the fact that some of the personnel in charge of filling in the information, have completed their service or have been transferred to other units,” he told Bernama recently.

Abdul Hamid said with the 100 per cent completion of the record updating process, it would make it easier for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to conduct criminal record checks on individuals and share it with other government agencies.

Citing an example, he said if PDRM was asked by Wisma Putra to conduct checks on a list of names of 1,000 individuals, it could be simply done using the data crunching method.

“Everything can be checked through the updated file. We can obtain detailed information about a certain case from the investigating officer assigned to it,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said any individual who had committed crimes would not be spared from having their name recorded in the system.

“Just imagine, if an individual who is a drug dealer is hired…that should be avoided,” he said. – Bernama