Religious teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on student in Asajaya

KUCHING (March 25): A male suspect in his 70s was arrested by the police around 5.20pm yesterday for allegedly committing physical sexual assault on a nine-year-old female victim in Asajaya.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram who confirmed the arrest said the victim was one of the suspect’s students in the religious class that was conducted at the suspect’s house.

“It is alleged that the suspect had sexually assaulted the victim on three different occasions this month,” said Sudirman in a statement today.

The victim complained to her mother about feeling pain at her private parts at around 8pm on March 23, The victim’s mother then brought her for a medical examination before lodging a police report against the suspect.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the suspect is currently under remand until March 29.