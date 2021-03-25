Rescue workers closer to extricating body of crushed gold miner in Gunung Tabai

BAU (March 25): The operation to recover the body of Martin Mat Tapa, 25, who was crushed by a rock in a tunnel in Gunung Tabai here, will continue tomorrow morning after rescuers uncovered much of his body from under the rubble today.

Fire and Rescue Department Bau station chief Tawang Lingem said 80 per cent of Mat’s body, from his shoulder to his feet, was now visible after rescue workers removed debris and tried to move the rock that pinned him.

However, he said the situation in the tunnel was unsafe for the rescuers.

“Even though we brought in a hydraulic jack to remove the boulder, it was not successful as the action could trigger the soil and the rocks to fall even further down the passageway.

“At the same, the passageway is very small and could only accommodate three rescuers with small physique, all these dampens the process of extricating the victim’s body,” said Tawang after the operation was suspended at 6.30pm.

The operation today started at about 10.30am with a total of 15 men entering the tunnel to a depth of about 80m.

Mat’s body was found by rescue workers at 4.30pm Wednesday evening about a day after he and two others entered the cave in the mountain and crawled into a tunnel in search of gold.

The rock had fallen on the deceased during a cave in early yesterday morning and with his dying breath, he had pleaded with his companions to flee for safety when they tried to help him. The two men exited the cave at about 5.30am and alerted the authorities.

Meanwhile, Bau District Officer Anielia Siam said the Sarawak Forestry Corporation would set up a guard post at the entrance to the cave at Gunung Tabai as mining was not allowed in the area.

“The site is actually under national parks, which is under SFC. Previously it was under the Forestry Department which was taken over by SFC in 2020,” she said when met at the site.

Acknowledging that rampant illegal mining activities and encroachment have been going on in the area, she reiterated that Gunung Tabai had always been a restricted area.

“This place has always been a target among the people especially when the economy has not been doing well. They turn to something which they think could make fast money, without realizing it is a dangerous activity.

“The illegal mining activity in this area has led to tragedy and we do not want it to be repeated especially for families who have to suffer losing their loved ones,” she said.