Sea gypsies handed over to Immigration Dept

LAHAD DATU: Nine sea gypsy women detained together with 25 children who were previously detained under the Covid-19 Special operation were handed over to Sabah Immigration Department for further action.

District Police Chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad in a statement today said the sea gypsies were previously detained on March 13 for violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Rohan said Lahad Datu Police Headquarters were allowed to remand the sea gypsies for 12 days for investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 32 of the Children Act 2011 (Act 611), Section 15 of the Sabah Minor Offence Ordinance (Cap. 80) Rule 41 LN166/59, Rule 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Rules (Measures in infected local areas)(Recovery Movement Control Order)(No.3) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The investigation papers have been referred to the Sabah Attorney General’s Chambers that ordered all the detainees to be handed over to the Immigration Department for appropriate action.

“The hand over was carried out in accordance with SOP that have been issued by the National Security Council,” he said.

Rohan in his statement also said they have detained a 31-years-old male sea gypsy with identification document who claimed to be the guardian of three kids that have been detained.

However, he said, investigation carried out on the man found that he had two previous criminal records under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“A urine test conducted on the man came out positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine abuse.

“The suspect has been charged in the Magistrate’s Court on March 23 under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.