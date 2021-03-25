Socso ready to help employers hire workers – State director

KUCHING: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is ready to assist employers who need help in hiring employees in a manner similar to how the organisation helps those who are looking for jobs, said its state director Phillip Sangkan.

He said an amount of RM2 billion had been allocated under Budget 2021 for the implementation of Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 with improvements in the employees category and incentive rates for employers.

“The Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 has also expanded the government’s assistance and incentives to employers and employees which also covers employers who hire apprentices, local workers, vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities (PwD) and participants who follow Socso’s Return to Work Programme as well as local workers who replaced foreign workers.

“It is hoped that employers can take advantage of these incentives that are being provided,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also said that Socso will be organising an online state-level ‘Karnival Penjana Kerjaya’ this June.

“Job seekers are welcome to join this upcoming carnival and they are advised to follow our Socso Sarawak Facebook page for the latest development as well as open interview programmes which will be conducted from time to time,” he said. On another matter, Phillip said Socso Sarawak organised its inaugural state-level Virtual Career Fair 2021 yesterday in conjunction with Socso’s 50th anniversary celebration.

He said the launch of the fair and job interview sessions were all conducted virtually and that the objective of the programme was to provide employment opportunities to all job seekers, including those from rural communities, who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Virtual Career Fair was participated by 24 employers from various industries offering around 1,806 jobs,” he added.

In addition to the virtual job interviews, he said a webinar session was also held to address important career-related topics such as tips for a successful career, self-preparation for new challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as raising awareness of career development and pathways.