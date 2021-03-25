Subang Jaya cop receives praises, appreciation for helping senior citizen

SUBANG JAYA: A police personnel attached to the USJ 8 police station here who held an umbrella over a senior citizen on crutches in a spontaneous act of kindness during a downpour on Sunday, has not only won praise and appreciation from netizens, but also the area’s elected representative.

For Corporal Fairul Azizi Che Mansor, 36, the appreciation letter received from the office of Subang Jaya state assemblywoman, Michelle Ng Mei Sze, was not only special for him personally, but it was also a timely recognition for the police force, which is set to celebrate its 214th anniversary tomorrow.

“The appreciation letter may be a common thing for some quarters, but for me, it is a form of appreciation from the community to the security forces, who serve tirelessly for the public’s safety.

It will fuel my spirit to provide better services to the community,” he told reporters after receiving the appreciation letter in a ceremony held at the Subang Jaya police district headquarters here yesterday.

Recalling the incident, Fairul Azizi said he was on duty at the inquiry counter when he noticed the man, in his 70s, struggling to get out of the car in the heavy rain.

“I borrowed an umbrella from another individual at the station at the time, and rushed to assist the senior citizen,” he said.

A video showing Fairul Azizi assisting the elderly man had gone viral on social media recently. – Bernama