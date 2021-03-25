Taman Samarindah food and drinks sellers praise MPKS

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The move by Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) to set up stalls at Taman Samarindah here has received the thumbs up from the food and drinks sellers who have taken up the stalls.

Those met by The Borneo Post yesterday expressed happiness at the council’s initiative to assist traders in areas under its jurisdiction.

“We need not worry about having to instal or build our own stall now. All we need to do is to move in and sell our food,” said Nur Allyda Seruyah, 28, who took up one of the stalls and began operating a few days ago.

She added that the stalls set up were of good quality and commended MPKS on the move.

For Ade Is Amatupen, 36, he said the decision to set up the stalls along the road in a more organised manner would definitely benefit traders in the area.

“I only just moved to my stall and hopefully my business will do well here,” he said.

Another trader, Halimah Abdullah, 42, said while she was happy with her new stall, she felt MPKS should consider installing extra features to the stalls to protect operators from the elements.

“I’ve been a stall operator for many years and I know there is a need for stalls to have canvas and an additional platform at the back to fully shield us from the rain.

“The (stall) design could be improved, but I am nevertheless grateful to MPKS for providing us with these proper stalls,” she said.

The 40-odd stalls were put up by MPKS last month, located in a row along both sides of Taman Samarindah main road.