Villagers’ swift action saves Rh Brain Umbong in Ulu Suai from being razed to the ground

MIRI (March 25): A 28-door longhouse Rh Brain Umbong in Ulu Suai, Batu Niah near here was saved from being razed to the ground thanks to the swift action by its villagers after it caught fire last night.

Using 29 fire extinguishers, the residents managed to extinguish the flames before it spread to the rest of the longhouse.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said they received a report on the fire from one of the longhouse residents at around 9.18pm.

Seven firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene.

“The fire is believed to have started from one of the kitchens in the longhouse, which was 100 per cent destroyed.

“Thanks to the efficiency and quick action of the villagers, the fire was fully extinguished using 29 fire extinguishers before the firefighters arrived,” said Law.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Law added that the cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.