16 teams vying for top spot in Dota 2 Championship Tournament in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Mar 26): A total of 16 teams will be competing for bragging rights in the coming DOTA 2 Championship Tournament First Series 2021 this weekend.

The championship’s chief marshal, Batang Sadong Electronic Sports Club president Mohd Ehsan Wahab said the competition is to be held from March 27 till March 28 at the D-Arena at D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan.

“While the knockout round would be held on April 3 and 4 at the same place,” he told Utusan Borneo today.

He revealed the 16 teams participating in the championship are Error 404 Gizmo Not Found, Dog Team, Vrallex Knight, Team Mask, Nguyen Team, Team Random, Nguar Gaming, TheYeagerist, Hvrvhara, Online Island Reborn, AGG Esport, ETEKI ESG.Evil, Shadow Gaming, Boop, 5 Dices and Mystical Team.

“For the group stage, three points will be awarded to a team with one win. Teams in the first and second place in the group stage will be facing off in the knockout round,” he said.

Ehsan said the winner for the championship will bring home RM5,000 cash prize and a trophy.

Meanwhile, he said the main reason to organise the championship was to revive the offline or LAN (Local Area Network) Dota competition scene in Sarawak.

Besides that, the competition also aimed at promoting D-Arena to eSports athletes and enthusiasts in the state.

“In fact, the championship aims to promote D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan because not many people know about the existence of this place,” said Ehsan.