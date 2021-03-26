41 clusters in educational institutions recorded since Jan 1, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 41 Covid-19 clusters at all educational institutions have been reported from Jan 1 until yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that of the total, 15 involved higher education centres, 11 secondary schools, 10 preschools and primary schools as well as five tahfiz centres and madrasah.

This included the three new clusters announced yesterday, namely the Paloh Rambai cluster, Merinding cluster and Persiaran Maktab cluster.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) had announced the reopening of education institutions on Jan 20 for those sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), including special needs children in stages.

“The reopening was then extended to preschools and primary schools on March 1.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) welcomes the MOE’s commitment to ensuring that students are not left behind and are able to continue with their learning in a safe environment.

“As such, the MOH wants to remind everyone, especially the administrators, teachers, parents or guardians, canteen operators, school bus drivers as well as students to always comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines on the management and operation of schools under the new norm,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said his ministry, in collaboration with the MOE, would always ensure that the health and safety aspects of those working in the educational institution are prioritised. — Bernama