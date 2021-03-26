51 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 51 new Covid-19 cases on Friday along with two new clusters, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 13, followed by Keningau (11) and Lahad Datu (9).

“The new clusters are the Sawit Sebrang Cluster in Lahad Datu and the Kolam Lintas Cluster in Penampang,” he said in a statement.

The Sawit Sebrang Cluster currently has a total of nine positive cases. The index case involved a factory worker.

The Kolam Lintas Cluster currently has total of seven cases, all of which were staff working at an insurance office in Penampang.

“No new Covid-19 deaths were detected,” added Masidi.

A total of 66 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Friday.

Separately, the police had compounded one premises in Lahad Datu for operating beyond the permitted hours.