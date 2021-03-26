Baby killed, three seriously hurt in Myvi-Hilux crash

PAPAR: A four-month-old baby boy died while his brother and parents are in critical condition after a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck rammed into their Perodua Myvi car at Km 20, Papar-Beaufort Road, here on Thursday.

Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said the incident happened while the family were heading to Papar from Membakut when the Toyota Hilux, that was heading from the opposite direction, lost control and collided with the Perodua Myvi car.

Fire and rescue personnel from Papar was immediately called to the scene to pull out the victims trapped inside the Perodua Myvi car, while the driver of the Toyota Hilux, aged 40, escaped with minor injury.

The four-month-old baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the injured victims, parents in their 30s and a five-year-old boy, were taken to Papar hospital.

Police have since detained the driver of the Toyota Hilux for investigation as the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, said Batholomew.