Bank branch manager in Kuching gets discharge not amounting to acquittal for CBT

KUCHING (March 27): A Co-opbank Pertama Malaysia Bhd branch manager here has been discharged but not amounting to acquittal for a criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge involving a sum of RM155,000.

Anisah Ismail, 49, today appeared before Sessions Court Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd who passed the order because the prosecution had failed to produce in court several original documents which were vital to establish a prima facie case.

“As directed by the court yesterday, the documents must be prepared and submitted for the hearing today,” the judge said before making his ruling.

Stay updated with Borneo Post Online’s freshest reports, join our Telegram Channel

Anisah was accused of misappropriated the money at 8am on Nov 20, 2017 at the branch premises in Jalan Kulas here.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail penalty of 14 years and with a fine, upon conviction.

Out of the 11 witnesses scheduled to testify against Anisah, only three had been examined thus far.

DPP Danial Ilham Kamaruddin prosecuted the case while Counsels Theresa D. Udam and Bong Lian Huan represented Anisah.