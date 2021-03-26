Compensation fund for vaccine side effects can bolster public trust — MHC

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s RM10 million fund allocation to compensate those who experience severe side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine will help bolster public confidence and trust, said the Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC).

However, MHC said the management of the fund must be transparent to safeguard the public trust, and there should be clarity on the compensation eligibility and application for reimbursement should they require additional medical care post-vaccination.

“The government must include these details in their vaccine communications to demystify the vaccination process and combat hesitancy.

“The government must maximise its effort in building public trust by ensuring each step of the vaccination process is clear, transparent, and easily understood by the public,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The coalition also urged the government to regularly publish the adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) reports to dispel rumours and increase vaccine confidence.

It said Malaysia should join countries like Norway and South Korea where adverse drug reactions are updated weekly in a publicly accessible online registry.

“Regular reporting of this data will help to enhance public understanding of the vaccine. Besides that, the government must encourage the rakyat to report any adverse events, including updating MySejahtera to be one reporting channel,” it added.

On March 22, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced that the government has allocated an initial fund of RM10 million for special financial assistance to Malaysians and foreigners who experienced adverse side effects after being vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The fund, under the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN), will be managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Under the allocation, vaccine recipients who suffer serious side effects that require long-term hospital treatment would receive RM50,000, while a RM500,000 aid would be given in the event of death or permanent disability due to Covid vaccination. — Bernama