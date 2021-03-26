Covid-19: 2 new clusters detected in Sarawak today, total active clusters at 33

KUCHING (Mar 26): Two new community Covid-19 clusters, dubbed the Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri and Batu Gong Cluster in Serian, were declared by the State Health Department today.

The Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri involves Miri and Mukah districts, and the index case is a 22-year-old Sarawakian maritime trainee who was screened for experiencing symptoms on Mar 15 at Miri Hospital, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“This cluster involved a maritime training centre at Lorong Desa Senadin, Lutong in Miri. He was believed to be infected through casual contact from the community between Mar 1-14,” said SDMC.

“Active Contact Detection (ACD) has yielded 29 new cases. A total of 173 individuals were screened, 59 were found negative and 84 are still waiting for their results.

All 30 who tested positive were referred to and admitted into Miri and Mukah quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment.

The Batu Gong Cluster in Serian involved Kampung Batu Gong settlement in Siburan sub-district, and the index case is 46-year-old Sarawakian woman, who was screened for experiencing symptoms on Mar 19 at Siburan Health Clinic.

The self-employed woman was believed to have contracted the disease through the community, and further spread to others in the vilage through to close interactions.

Further investigation and ACD on family members, close contacts and casual contacts to the index found 49 new cases. A total of 496 individuals were screened, 146 were found negative and 300 are still waiting for their results.

All 50 who tested positive were referred to Serian Hospital and admitted into Serian quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment.

Sarawak has 33 active clusters of which eight clusters recorded new positive cases.

The Batu Gon Cluster in Serian recorded the highest increase with 20 new cases registered today.

This is followed by the Gelong Cluster in Kapit (8), Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri (4), Chupak Cluster in Serian (3), Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu (2), Jalan Sanyan in Sibu (2), Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri (1) and Tanjung Genting Cluster in Sarikei (1).