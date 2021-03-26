DBKU to allow only three Ramadan Bazaars

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will allow Ramadan Bazaars to operate in only three locations under its jurisdiction this year following the decision of Sarawak disaster management committee to allow operation of the bazaars this year.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the commission will allow only half the number of stalls to operate in the bazaars compared to those held before the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure sufficient physical distancing.

“We will be holding the Ramadan Bazaar at Satok, Semarak and Sukma Ria. There is also crowd control at the bazaar’s entrance to limit the number of visitors, and movement is one way only. The bazaars will operate from 2pm to 7pm daily throughout Ramadan,” he told a press conference at DBKU office yesterday.

The bazaar at Satok will have 55 stalls, Semarak 32 stalls and Sukma Ria 68 stalls said Dr Abdul Rahman.

He said those interested to set up stalls at the bazaars can attend the registration at DBKU auditorium on April 2 from 8am to 10am for Satok Ramadan Bazaar, 10.30am to 11.30am for Semarak Ramadan Bazaar, and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm for Sukma Ria Ramadan Bazaar.

At the same time, he said DBKU is open to suggestions from those who want to set up stalls at their own areas.

“For those who cannot get a spot at any of our bazaars due to limited space, we can consider suggestions to set up stalls elsewhere. They can contact DBKU at 082-512955.”

Meanwhile, DBKU has several other activities lined up for April, like the 3K (Cleanliness, Beautification and Model Neighbourhood) Competition for villages, housing estates, kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools within DBKU’s jurisdiction.

He said Trinekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd would be the main sponsor.

Aside from that, city folks can look forward to a car-free morning once a month, starting April.

“This Kuching Car-free Morning 2021 will kick-off in April and held on every first Sunday of the month at the Padang Merdeka, from 6am to 10am. It is to create awareness to the public on reducing carbon emission and traffic jams.”

The event will include side activities like sales booths, food truck, bicycle rides, street soccer, Zumba and traditional sports, he said.

The public and organisations can also propose other activities to be held as DBKU can provide the venue, he added.