Dr Chin: Social gatherings, funerals main contributor to increase in Covid-19 clusters in S’wak

KUCHING (Mar 26): Social gatherings and funerals have contributed to the increase in the number of Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak this year, said State Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing in a statement today.

He said those attending funerals led to five clusters in the state, one each detected in Kuching, Sibu, Pusa, Tanjung Manis and Kapit involving 3,360 positive cases (or 22.46 percent from the total positive cases in Sarawak).

He added that those involved in activities or social gatherings have led to 26 clusters – four of which is in Kuching, Meradong (4) Julau (3), Serian (2), Samarahan (2), Sri Aman (2), Sibu (2), Miri (2), and one each in Bau, Betong, Selangau, Kapit and Beluru – involving some 1,625 individuals were infected with the virus (10.86 percent of the overall positive cases).

“Some 11 clusters were detected from those infected in workplaces, of which three were detected in Bintulu, Miri (2), Kuching (1), Sri Aman (1), Song (1), Matu (1), Meradong (1) and Sibu (1). All 11 clusters involve 578 positive cases (3.86 percent from overall positive cases).

“The situation at an Immigration detention centre led to one cluster in Serian involving 308 cases. Those attending wedding ceremonies have also led to one case in Miri, involving 188 individuals,” he added.

Dr Chin said the State Health Department called for the public’s cooperation in thinking of the risk of infection when attending social gatherings and advised them to refrain from becoming victims to Covid-19 infections.

He added that the public should be concerned with protecting their family members and colleagues by not letting themselves infected via any social gatherings.

“The State Health Department would like to advise the public to remain compliant to the enforced standard operating procedures (SOP) at all times, including physical distancing, wearing face masks and taking care of hand hygiene.

“The public is asked to act wisely in efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak,” he added.