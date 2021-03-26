GE cannot be held before Undi18 implemented – Upko

KOTA KINABALU: The Prime Minister cannot call for a general election until and unless Undi18 is implemented, said United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) secretary-general Nelson W Angang.

He pointed out that Article 19(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution has already been gazetted, which has allowed Malaysian citizens from the age of 18 years old to vote.

“I believe the government would rely on Section 1(2) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 in which says that ‘Section 3 of the Act comes into operation on a date to be appointed by the Yang-di-Pertuan Agong by notification in the Gazette’.

“Now Section 3 of the Constitution (Amendment) Act says about amending the age of voters from 21 years old to 18 years old,” he said in a statement, here on Friday.

The Election Commission had on Thursday announced that the Undi18 will only be implemented next year.

Nelson, who is an attorney, said that they may legally do so considering the provision of section 1(2) of the Constitution Amendment Act.

“But it is my view that such prerogative must be exercised before the current parliamentary term expired in 2023 or before a General election is called.

“Such prerogative cannot be intended to be in perpetuity and it cannot overcome Article 55(3) of the FC which also has been cited by EC,” he said.

“The EC also said that there is only 1.2 million people between the ages of 18 and 20 indicating that these are not a huge figure.

“It is not about the numbers but it is about their constitutional rights being prevented in the event an early election is called before the implementation of Undi18,” added Nelson.

Even with a small number of voters, Nelson believed that it could have a big impact on the result of the General Election.

“As we all can see with the current Federal Government, even with support from one Member of Parliament is important to bring legitimacy to this government.

“So, it would be a mistake to undermine the importance of implementing Undi18 and its effect,” he added.