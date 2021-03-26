Grants for non-Islamic schools, religious bodies open for application

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is providing grants to non-Islamic schools and religious establishments for the year 2021.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Roland Chia Ming Shen is urging the relevant schools such as Chinese and missionary schools, as well as privately run Chinese schools and private kindergartens to apply for the State government funding.

He also called upon non-Islamic religious establishments such as temples and churches to apply for the funding.

“The State government has been providing the funding to non-Islamic schools and religious establishments for decades. It has become the culture of the Sabah government,” said Dr Roland in his press statement on Friday.

He urged all the relevant organisations to submit their application for the funding soon as the closing date is on April 30.

Last year, the Sabah government provided the largest allocation at RM42,918,500, benefiting 878 recipients. The allocation was rendered by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

The application form is available for download at https://mof.sabah.gov.my/sites/default/files/uploads/download/62/borang-keagamaan-a2-2021-pembaikan.pdf

The completed forms are to be submitted to the Sabah Government’s Ministry of Finance office at the Sabah Government Administration Building (PPNS) before or on April 30.