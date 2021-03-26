Friday, March 26
Ismail Sabri conferred SPDK award

By Jenne Lajiun on Sabah

Ismail, Bung and their entourage after the event.   

KOTA KINABALU: Senior Defence Minister, Dato Sri Ismail Sabri was conferred the  Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) award on Thursday which gives him the title Datuk Seri Panglima from the Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Haji Juhar  Datuk Haji Mahiruddin.

The  event took place at the  State Istana.

Ismail, who is also Umno vice president  is one of the  dignitaries to receive the  award in  the ceremony held in commemoration of the Head of State’s 67th birthday.

Ismail was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin together with Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan, Community Development and Peoples Wellbeing  Minister Shahelmey Yahya, Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan and Suhaimi Nasir.

