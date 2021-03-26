Ismail Sabri conferred SPDK award

KOTA KINABALU: Senior Defence Minister, Dato Sri Ismail Sabri was conferred the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) award on Thursday which gives him the title Datuk Seri Panglima from the Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Haji Juhar Datuk Haji Mahiruddin.

The event took place at the State Istana.

Ismail, who is also Umno vice president is one of the dignitaries to receive the award in the ceremony held in commemoration of the Head of State’s 67th birthday.

Ismail was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin together with Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan, Community Development and Peoples Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya, Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan and Suhaimi Nasir.