Kapit eateries back tapau-only practice to stop Covid-19

KAPIT: The Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association (KCROA) supports the suggestion for the public to adopt a tapau or takeaway only culture.

Association chairman Ma Tian Ho said KCROA is fully behind Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat’s suggestion to adopt the new norm of discouraging dining in at eateries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ma said this could be among the measures to help contain the spread of the virus here.

He said when contacted after visiting SJK Hock Lam to donate five litres of disinfectant fluid and 48 boxes of face masks to the school yesterday.

KCROA children and education sub-committee chairman Tiong Hin Hoo handed over the items to headmaster Wong Siew Ching.

Ma said the donations were part of the association’s corporate social responsibility to the only Chinese-aided primary school in the district.

The disinfectant would be used to sanitise classrooms and the school compound, while the face masks would be distributed to pupils from lower income families.

KCROA has over 100 members including from Song bazaar.