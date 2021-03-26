Man arrested after drugs worth RM955,500 found in his possession

KUCHING (Mar 26): A 31-year-old man from Sabah was arrested by the police here when drugs worth RM955,500 were found in his possession on March 24.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the man was initially spotted by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department (NCID) while he was trying to hide a plastic package inside a bush at Jalan Stutong around 9am.

“Inside the package, police found a total of 18 plastic packets containing crystal like substances believed to be Methamphetamine weighing around 145 grammes,” Aidi told a press conference held at the Kota Samarahan district police headquarters this morning.

The suspect then led police to an apartment at Jalan Batu Kawa where a total of 141 packets of drugs weighing at 1,850 grammes were found in a polystyrene box.

Stay up to date with Borneo Post Online’s freshest reports, join our Telegram Channel

Further search in the house revealed another 21 packets of drugs disguised as Chinese tea with the label “Guanyinwang” inside a suitcase.

The drugs in the suitcase were estimated to be around 21,884 grammes.

“All the drugs were later seized and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Aidi adding that the seized drugs could cater to an estimated 23,879 users.

The suspect, who is currently under remand until April 1, also tested positive for Ketamine and will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

The suspect was also revealed to not have a past criminal record.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the state from Sabah on Nov 9 last year to work as a drug runner to pay off his RM10,000 debt from a loan shark.

“The suspect started work on Dec 2020 by getting his drug supplies from a man whom he only recognised via phone,” said Aidi.

The suspect would then repack the drugs and make the drop at a designated location.

“The location would then be sent to the man who will conduct the arrangement and transaction with customers,” said Aidi.

He also said the Sabah NCID and Bukit Aman have been informed of the man’s identity and they will be working together to take the next step.

On the success of the Sarawak NCID this year, Aidi said between Jan to March 25, the department has arrested a total of 40 suspects from 27 cases under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and seized more than RM1 million worth of drugs.

Meanwhile, Aidi had earlier handed a RM19,470 cheque from the Op Daulat and ‘Tabung Amanah Perwira dan Pertahanan Negara’ to Jabah Mingku, widow to the late DSP Michael Padel who died during the Lahad Datu invasion in 2013.

Also present at the press conference were NCID Sarawak head ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin, his deputy Supt Wong Leong Meng and the Sarawak Police Contingent management department acting head ACP Martin Koo.