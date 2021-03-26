Man arrested for allegedly bribing govt officer

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah has arrested a man suspected of bribing a State government officer with RM5,000 as an inducement to reduce the charges against another individual.

The other individual is charged with keeping protected animal species comprising a honeybear, crocodile, boar, phython and several bird species that are listed under the 1997 Wildlife Protection Enactment.

He was suspected of keeping the wild animals illegally for medicinal purposes.

According to a source, the self-employed man in his 50s was apprehended at 5.30 pm Friday at the MACC office here.

Meanwhile, MACC Sabah director, S. Karunanithy when contacted affirmed the arrest.

He said that the suspect is investigated under Section 16(b)(B) ASPRM 2009 and has been released under MACC bail amounting RM8,000 with two local sureties.