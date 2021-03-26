Ministry Khairy raps EC’s delay of Undi18 as ludicrous, will bring matter up to Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 26): Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin has today called out the Election Commissions (EC) for its decision to delay Undi18 until September 2022, saying the latter’s reasoning for doing so was preposterous.

In a statement, Khairy said the use of Covid-19 and the movement control orders (MCO) as an excuse to postpone Undi18 was not good enough, since it has been more than a year that Covid-19 first broke in the country.

“Last year, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said that the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registrations was on track for July 2021.

“Not even five months later, the EC announces that it has postponed Undi18 until September 2022, which is more than a year later,” said Khairy.

Separately, Khairy also said on Twitter that he will bring the issue up in the Cabinet meeting, together with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME