Mixed reaction to reopening of spas, karaoke

KUCHING: The announcement by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Wednesday that spas, reflexology centres, foot massage centres and karaoke centres are allowed to reopen from March 27 has received mixed reactions from operators.

A pub owner, Ben Binel, said that though he is happy to be able to resume business he now faces a new problem as he has to look for new workers because his previous workers have all found new jobs.

“Of course, I’m glad that SDMC has given the green light for us to operate our pub. But then our operation hours is allowed until 10pm only, which I find not reasonable and we hope SDMC would consider to extend the operation time to at least midnight,” he said when contacted yesterday.

When asked if he will reopen on March 27, he said he was unsure, unless he could get new staff in time.

He added that it would be hard to hire people as they know that this sector might be asked to close again.

“Like last year, we reopened in August but it was just a short respite as all pubs were ordered to close again on Oct 28. We have been closed since then.

“We have made two appeals to the SDMC to allow us to reopen.”

Meanwhile, blind massage operator Isak Ngau, who owns two massage centres here, said he is happy with the announcement as it allows the blind community to resume working and earn a living.

The Society of the Blind Malaysia (Sarawak branch) chairman said that its members rely on providing massage service as their main source of income.

“From the start of the pandemic in March last year until now, we have been allowed to reopen and then asked to close many times and we hope that this time the reopening is permanent.

When we were told to open and close, our members were left in a predicament as they lost their income and ended up stressed as they need to find ways to let their family survive.”

He added that members will follow all the set standard operating procedures (SOPs) like doing swab test before opening, and wearing gloves and masks while working.

For the swab test, the blind masseurs only need to show their disability card to the medical officers and they will be exempted from paying.

But other equipment like thermometer, gloves, face masks and sanitizers are at their own expense.

When they had to close operation, Isak said members had to rely on the monthly aid of RM450 from the Welfare Department, and federal government aid which was not enough.

“We have no option as we cannot do any other work. Massage is what we do. We do get calls from customers but we cannot serve them as we were told to close.

“Once we reopen, I urge the public to come and patronise our business and support us. Don’t be afraid. We will follow all the set SOPs. We have 18 blind massage centres throughout the state.”

For Attiya spa and massage centre owner Dr May Then, she is happy to receive this piece of news and is thankful to those who have helped the industry.

“We are very happy with this announcement. We hope that our industry will not be shut again when there is a rise in cases, we will comply strictly with the SOPs to fight this pandemic,” she said when contacted.

“We have already gone for swab test this morning and requested for inspection by tomorrow. If all goes well, we should be able to resume on March 27.”

Teratak Spa manager, Nur Aisyah Mohamad, is also thankful and cannot wait to open her appointment book for massage.

Aside from massages, the spa offers other services which are currently up and running.

“Though we have reopened earlier, offering other services, we can’t wait to fully operate by including massage services. We will have special spa and massage promotion when we reopen,” she said.

She added during the entire time the business was open, she received many calls enquiring about massage appointment slots “but we could not entertain them as we were not allowed to then.

“Many called us, begging us to open massage slots. But we were adamant to stick to the directive by SDMC to remain closed. I guess many were stressed out and needed a massage to relieve stress during the pandemic.”

Her spa offers traditional, Balinese and Lomi Lomi massages.

The upcoming reopening is the second since the pandemic, she added.

“I hope that all spa operators will adhere to the SOPs at all times once they reopen, and together play a role in preventing further spread of the disease.”