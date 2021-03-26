Paku hot springs being revitalised as tourist attraction in Bau district, says Serembu rep

KUCHING (Mar 28): The Paku hot springs are being revived in a bid to enhance Paku as another tourist destination in the Bau district, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He said that the hot springs had been left idle, with just minimal facilities.

“As I saw that it has the potential to be transformed into another tourist attract for Serembu, I put an effort to redevelop it with a more friendly environment and additional facilities.

“The renovation of the Paku hot springs is being funded under the Serembu Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) at a cost of RM300,000,” he said.

Miro said that some of the components of the project included the upgrading of the existing pool to cater to soaking and bathing, the building of a new pool area for soaking legs, putting up a roof as well as tiling of surfaces and landscaping.

He hoped that with these facilities in place, they would be able to open the hot springs to the public with minimal entrance fees.

“We do plan to have proper drainage, toilets, changing rooms, a canteen and parking lots and these will be implemented in the second phase.

“We hope that the operation of the hot springs would help spur the local economy,” he added.

Miro believed that the Paku hot springs can become a popular tourist spot as it is not too far. To reach the hot springs, one would have to turn to Pekan Paku and keep going about one-and-a-half kilometres before reaching.