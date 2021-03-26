PSB lights up dark junctions, lanes in Mambong

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) recently installed solar street light at seven villages in Mambong state constituency.

PSB Mambong acting chairman Sanjan Daik said the solar street lights were installed at junctions, lanes and village compounds.

He said the street lights were supplied by PSB headquarters for rual areas and seven of them were allocated to Mambong.

“We have selected seven villages – Kampung Bunuk, Kampung Garung, Kampung Karu, Kampung Timurang, Kampung Kamas, Kampung Parang and Kampung Assum for the installation

of the street lighting in Mambomg.

“The selection was made based on the number of street lightings available in the villages,” he said.

Sanjan, who is PSB’s potential candidate for Mambong, thanked PSB headquarters for their concern and distribution of free units of solar street lighting.

He said although it was just a few units, it means a lot to the villagers as it lights up some

of their dark junctions and lanes.

He said the solar street lightings were fixed through gotong royong by PSB members and the villagers of each kampung.

He said four were fixed on March 14 and three on March 20.