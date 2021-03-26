Sabah leading way in wildlife education

TAWAU: Sabah is leading the way in wildlife education in Malaysia with the State Education Department supporting wildlife conservation programs in schools.

1StopBorneo Wildlife representative Shavez Cheema said much to the anticipation of nature lovers in Malaysia, the Borneo Wildlife Chapter has been approved to be shared.

He said it is a known fact that there is very limited knowledge available on local Malaysian wildlife in the school curriculums and most of the public grew up learning more on foreign species like pandas, gorillas, and lions than our own local animals such as the pangolin, hornbill, and slow loris.

“There are many great organizations in Malaysia trying their very best to raise awareness on our local wildlife among the public through community events, online programs, school workshops, and various other activities. One of the key solutions is to directly invest more work in the education curriculum and there is a big opportunity in that,” he said.

To raise awareness, he said the state Education Department is partnering with 1StopBorneo Wildlife which is a local NGO to add more wildlife-related knowledge in the curriculum.

He said the department is very serious on the environment and wildlife conservation and is supportive of more related programs in schools.

The Wildlife Chapter is created for this reason and it is available for free for any school in Sabah and also countrywide, he said.

There is both an English and a Malay version of the chapter. It can be downloaded directly from the organization’s website – www.1stopborneo.org under the Education & Library section. For more information please email [email protected]