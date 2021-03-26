SMC picks six sites for Ramadan bazaars with SOP compliance as priority

SIBU (March 26): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has agreed in principle to allow Ramadan Bazaars to open at six locations, its market and petty traders standing committee member Mohammad Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said.

However, he said he cannot disclose the locations until the matter was discussed with Sibu Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Mohammad Abdullah added that it would be up to the relevant associations to apply to operate the bazaars at the set locations, adding that approval would be given based on their commitment to ensuring that their bazaars were safe for the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ramadan Bazaars normally are organised by third parties, meaning they are organised by certain associations. So, if they want to hold the bazaar at the locations that we agreed on, they need to send in their applications to us.

“In their applications, they must also disclose how they are going to handle the standard operating procedures (SOPs), how many stalls would be opened and so forth,” he said.

Mohammad Abdullah said the decision to allow six locations was for crowd control.

Meanwhile, SMC Social and Community Development Standing Committee Chairperson Zaiton Abdul Kader welcomed the government’s decision to allow Ramadan bazaars to open.

She, however, urged those who decide to operate at the bazaars to always comply with the SOP.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced yesterday that Ramadan bazaars were allowed to operate from April 12 until May 12 under strict adherence to SOPs.