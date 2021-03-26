SPM 2020 well-conducted despite Covid-19 pandemic, says Dr Radzi

BANTING: The Education Ministry (MOE) has successfully conducted the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination in a smooth, orderly and safe manner despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as a result of the commitment and dedication of its members.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said this was a huge success for the ministry as they have gone through a very difficult process.

“I’m really thankful and all MOE members feel that this is our success after facing such a difficult situation,” he told reporters after the SPM 2020 thanksgiving ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Changgang yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said the rescheduled SPM examination for 2,969 candidates would be held from April 6 to 23.

He said the candidates comprised those who could not sit for the examination due to quarantine or other health issues with medical records.

“However, the data is as of March 3 for the core papers and we are gathering data for the elective papers,” he said.

At the same time, Radzi said for the first time in history, the SPM 2020 examination papers would be fully marked online except for the Visual Arts paper.

“All answer scripts will be scanned in a centralised manner and exam markers will have access to the scripts online,” he said, adding that the method would expedite the marking process.

Meanwhile, he said the SPM 2020 results would be announced at a proper time to allow the candidates to have more time to apply for admissions to higher learning institutions.

The SPM 2020 which started on Feb 22 ended yesterday with Computer Science as the last paper. — Bernama