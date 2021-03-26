S’wak local authorities should also give discounts for Covid-19 SOP compounds, says DAP Senator

MIRI (March 27): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary-general Senator Alan Ling has urged the local authorities to give a discount if compound for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) violations are settled expeditiously.

He suggested that the discount be given if the offender pays the compound within seven days, adding that the local authorities should come up with clear guidelines on its compounds in line with the federal government’s recent move.

“The local authorities under the state’s Local Government and Housing Ministry had introduced a compound of RM1,500 for violations. But they are not offering any discount to offenders who pay up early.

“The Federal cabinet made a decision on March 17, that those compounded by the police or Health Ministry are entitled to a 50 per cent discount if they pay within seven days and 25 per cent if within 14 days.

“This should be something easy, just standardise with the federal cabinet. Sarawak has its autonomy, why is it not used smartly?,” he said.

In view of this, Ling called on the Local Government and Housing Minister, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to act immediately and come up with a decision to help Sarawakians who were already affected by the bad economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ling told reporters this when making rounds in the city centre this morning to distribute 500 pieces of facemask and 500 bottles of sanitisers for free to the public here.

Also present were DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Miri chairman, Peter Hee and DAP Telang Usan chief, Marcus Hugo.

According to Ling, he received a complaint from a salon owner who was compounded by the council’s enforcement team for not wearing gloves while working in his salon.

“The salon owner has been going to the council back and forth to seek clarification. He feels that it is a double standard because the summons received from the local government through MCC (Miri City Council) was not offered a discount.

“He went to the council on the very next day after receiving the summons on March 15. He also saw in the news about the discount (for police and Health Ministry compounds) but it was not offered to him.

“In fact I have written to the council on behalf of the offender and yesterday I received a reply that the matter has been forwarded to the ministry in Kuching.

“The problem now is, the due date for him (salon operator) to settle the summons is tomorrow. So he went to the council again today and was told that there might be a ‘decision’ on his appeal.

“So now he doesn’t know whether to just wait or settle the compound. He worries if he settles now and they announce the discount right after that, it is unfair for him. But if he waits too long and passes the due date, he will be charged in court,” said Ling.

Ling however, felt that if the offender settles the summons now and discounts were announced later, the offender should be given a rebate as he already admitted his offence and paid the compound before the due date.

“I hope Dr Sim as the minister-in-charge, can come up with a decision fast. This is important, there should not be a double standard. Use autonomy wisely.

“If the offender is already admitting their mistake and willing to pay, they should be entitled to discounts when they pay early. In this present economic situation, such discounts mean a lot to the people,” he said.

Ling added that being slow in taking action in matters like this would only make the people confused and dissatisfied with the government.

“So please, I hope a clear decision and announcement can be made as soon as possible. In fact, the discounts should have been worked out before they (local government) enforced this RM1,500 summon,” he said.

myy-bp260321-jr-alan(ONLINE) : Ling (standing second left) with others when distributing mask and sanitisers to members of the public in Miri town centre this morning.