Tanjung Manis district now yellow zone

KUCHING (Mar 26): Tanjung Manis district reverted to yellow zone from orange zone after only 19 new Covid-19 cases were reported within two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the total yellow zones to 17 districts and only two districts remain as orange zones.

The other 16 yellow zones are Beluru, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Saratok and Sebauh.

All of the yellow zone districts recorded a total of 105 local infections in the past two weeks, said SDMC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, 12 districts maintained their red zone status – Samarahan, Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu – recording a total of 2,599 local infections in the past 14 days.

Subis and Sarikei remained as orange zones with a total of 52 local infections over the same period of time.

The remaining nine green zone districts were Asajaya, Marudi, Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.