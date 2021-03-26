Travel-starved Malaysians enjoy ‘sakura season’ at home with Tecoma trees in full bloom

PETALING JAYA (Mar 26): Travel-starved Malaysians have been treated to the sight of Tecoma trees blooming across the country in recent days.

Many have been posting pictures of the Tecoma’s pink and white flowers on social media and comparing it to the cherry blossom tree which is currently in season in Japan.

Stay up to date with Borneo Post Online’s freshest reports, join our Telegram Channel

Mrs Universe 2013 Carol Lee shared some photos and a video of a Tecoma tree in full bloom at the Mont Kiara neighbourhood in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The clip resembled a scene straight out of a Japanese anime, with pink flower petals scattered across the road and more gently falling in the wind.

Lee joked that she initially felt like she had stepped into a scene in Japan but was brought back to reality when she saw rubbish bags lying on the road.

“Feels like I’m now in Japan to see the cherry blossoms.

“And I was brought back to reality that I’m still in Malaysia when I could see two trash bags on the ground in the video.

“But I will still continue to admire the Tecoma tree in full bloom in Mont Kiara,” she wrote.

Tecoma trees have also been spotted in Melaka where Facebook user Nana Fadzil captured beautiful shots of the flowers near Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah yesterday.

Nana wrote that she was joined by other shutterbugs who also stopped by to admire the trees.

“This morning, I was standing in front of the P134 office to take a picture of the Tecoma tree that was in full bloom around Masjid Tanah.

“Many others also came by to take pictures. Isn’t it beautiful?” said Nana.

Social media users have also reported sightings of Tecoma trees in Penang, Langkawi, Kedah, and Perak, and other locations across Malaysia.

According to the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) website, the Tecoma tree, also known by its scientific name Tabebuia pentaphylla, is native to Central and South America and is often planted along roadsides and gardens to beautify the landscape.

The thin, papery texture of its petals have also earned it the nickname of “tissue paper tree” amongst Malaysians.

Flowering is triggered by a dry spell followed by heavy rain, which usually occurs from February to April.