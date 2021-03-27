64 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Covid-19 red districts went down to five districts on Saturday (March 27).

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state recorded 64 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death, and 48 recoveries.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 64, bringing the cumulative total to 54,584 cases. One death case was recorded today, which is in the Tawau district,” he said here on Saturday.

“Today, a total of 48 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 53,733. A total of 422 patients are receiving treatment, namely 172 people in the hospital and 250 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 29 and 13 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi said Tawau recorded 12 new Covid-19 positive cases, the only district recording a double digit in Sabah on Saturday, followed by Lahad Datu (nine), Nabawan (eight), Penampang (six), Kalabakan (five), Kota Kinabalu (four), Papar (four), Kunak (three), Kota Marudu (three), Beaufort (two), Keningau (one), Tuaran (one), Kota Belud (one), Putatan (one), Kinabatangan (one), Tenom (one), Sandakan (one), and Semporna (one).

He said no new cases were found in Sipitang, Beluran, Tambunan, Telupid, Kudat, Ranau, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, and Tongod.

He added the Nabawan District changed from orange to red zone, Lahad Datu changed from yellow to orange zone, and Semporna changed from green to yellow zone.

He said five districts, namely Tawau, Nabawan, Kota Kinabalu, Keningau and Kota Belud, fell under the red category, four districts fell under the orange zone, 14 districts remain in the yellow zone, and four districts were in the green zone.

“Today, two new clusters were recorded. The Jalan Kastam Baru Cluster in Lahad Datu added five new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative total to six cases. The cluster was first detected on March 25, when the index case who was an enforcement officer was confirmed positive through symptomatic screening at a government clinic.

“Following the case, close contact and workplace screening were conducted on 51 people with six cases found to be positive, while another 39 are still awaiting results. The cause of the infection is still under investigation.

“The Inanam Taipan Cluster in Inanam today detected one more case making a cumulative total of nine Covid-19 positive cases. The index case was a customer service staff at a store selling jewelry and was confirmed positive through symptomatic screening on March 16. Based on the case study, the infection stemmed from the community,” he shared.

According to Masidi, of the 64 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, a total of 22 cases (34.4%) were from close contact screening, nine cases (14.1%) from symptomatic screening, 26 cases (40.6%) were from new and existing cluster and seven cases (10.9%) were from other categories.

He said the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 502 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have a total of 3,298 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison remains at 420 units.

He said this brings the total bed capacity to 4,220 units, and the percentage of bed usage was 10% on Saturday.

When it comes to the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily total of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were 19, taking the cumulative total to 42,007 people.

He said for the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 2,321 people received the injection yesterday, taking the total cumulative to 5,152 people.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 290,218 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.